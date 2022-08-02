Prev-gen. Razer Blade Pro 17 with 300Hz display and RTX 2080 Super hits new low at $2,099

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 2080 Super for $2,099 shipped. Down $700 from its normal going rate of $2,800 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The previous-generation Blade 17 Pro features a 10th Generation i7 processor and RTX 2080 Super graphics card. While they might not be the latest technologies, it still packs plenty of power for a multitude of tasks. This premium laptop also features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a 300Hz 1080p display, 2.5Gb Ethernet, UHS-III SD support, USB-A, Thunderbolt 3, and so much more. Take a closer look at what the Blade Pro 17 has to offer in our announcement coverage and then head below for additional information.

Since you’re saving $700 with today’s deal, consider picking up the MSI Rapid-IPS Quantum Dot 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor that’s available at Amazon for $410 right now. It supports USB-C connectivity meaning it can plug directly into the Blade Pro 17 to run and it also makes for a great gaming display to have at your desk.

Don’t forget that the Surface Laptop 4 with Ryzen 5 SE CPU is great for on-the-go work at a much lower price of $800. That’s a 20% discount from its normal $1,000 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on your desk setup.

Razer Blade Pro 17 features:

Brace yourself for the Razer Blade Pro 17—the ultimate mobile workstation that unleashes your creativity and productivity while you’re on-the-go. With a base clock speed of 2. 3GHz, Turbo Boost of 5. 1GHz and support for up to 64 GB RAM, this performance powerhouse makes an easy game of your tasks, no matter where you are.

