Nintendo’s Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con hit one of the best prices this year at $55 (Reg. $80)

Adorama is now offering the Nintendo Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con for $54.99 shipped. Price automatically applies in the cart. Regularly $80, like they fetch on Amazon, this is $25 off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and among the best listings we have tracked all year. Notable price drops, anything more than $10 or $15, on Nintendo’s official Joy-Con don’t really come around all too often so be sure to jump on this one while you can if you’re looking for an extra set. You get a pair of Joy-Con here alongside the grip and strap attachments, built-in rumble action, and approximately 20-hours of battery life per charge. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a spare Nintendo Switch controller without spending even the discounted first-party money above, consider something from PowerA. Its wired offerings are officially licensed and provide some couch co-op action for much less than the wireless options out there with prices in the $20 range right now alongside a host of different design choices.

Head straight over to this weekend’s still live Nintendo Switch game sale with a series of notable deals and all-time lows on first-party titles for your library. We are also still seeing a solid price drop on Nintendo’s playable Game & Watch Zelda handheld console as well as 8Bitdo’s black or SNES-gray Bluetooth Controllers if you prefer to take that route.

Nintendo Joy-Con features:

The versatile joy-con offer multiple surprising ways for players to have fun

Two joy-con can be used independently in each hand or together as one game controller when attached to the joy-con grip (sold separately)

They can also attach to the main console for use in handheld mode or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games

Each joy-con has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller and each includes an accelerometer and gyroscope motion sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!