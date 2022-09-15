Get 5 years of online privacy and faster browsing with Control D for $40 (Reg. $120)

From intrusive trackers to annoying ads, it can be tricky to navigate the digital world on your own terms. Control D helps you take back control, with a range of features for faster browsing, greater privacy, and upgraded child protection. Right now, you can grab a five-year subscription for just $39.99 (Reg. $120) at 9to5Toys Specials.

No-one likes looking at online ads. But actually, the annoying visuals are the least of your problems. Ads seriously slow down the load time of web pages, and digital advertisers love to track you around the web.

Control D is a highly rated app that lets you switch off the ads with one tap. It has 15 filters built in, covering a wide range of ad services. It also offers support for up to 10,000 custom rules, and you can use Control D on up to 10 devices.

Along with ad-blocking, Control D allows you to apply smart parental controls. A bit like Netflix, the app works with multiple profiles — so everyone gets access to the right kind of content.

In combination, these features have earned Control D some rave reviews. It has 4.8 out of 5 stars on AppSumo, and users on Product Hunt have given it a perfect 5-star rating.

Control D has 4.8 out of 5 stars on AppSumo, and users on Product Hunt have given it a perfect 5-star rating.

