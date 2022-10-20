FLIR’s regularly $400 ONE Pro micro USB Thermal Camera falls 50% to new low of $200

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera with micro USB Connection for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 50% price cut is the lowest option we’ve tracked for any model of this thermal camera. Connecting to your Android device over a micro USB port, the FLIR ONE Pro captures a 19,200 pixel IR image, which is a “4X improvement” when compared to the FLIR ONE Pro LT. The USB connector in the camera can be adjusted up and down by 4mm to clear thicker device cases. FLIR uses its patented MSX technology to combine visual and infrared views to see details that would otherwise be lost. After you take a picture, you can still check temperatures in the app. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Lightning model to learn more.

If you miss out on this limited-time deal from B&H, another option you could go with is the Seek Compact Thermal Camera for Android at $211.50. While this is slightly higher than the lead offering, this price is pretty steady. The 206×156 thermal sensor can read temperatures between -40 and 626 degrees Fahrenheit. The lens can be manually focused so you get the clearest image possible. There is also a variety of color palettes you can select from. Thermal camera systems like these are perfect for contractors, building inspectors, and anyone who needs to troubleshoot or check on the operation of devices where heat could be a sign of defects.

After checking out this thermal camera, swing over to today’s smartphone accessory deal roundup with offers starting from $3. The 3-pack of NatuBeau iPhone 14 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors is leading the way here at $3, a new all-time low price. These tempered glass screen protectors are perfect for protecting your brand-new iPhone 14 Pro Max’s display, keeping it in like-new condition.

FLIR ONE Pro Thermal Camera for Android features:

FLIR ONE PRO: Powerful Infrared camera mobile accessary with adjustable one fit connector lets you find hidden electrical problems, energy loss, water damage, and other heat related issues.

EXPANDED MEASUREMENT: Measure temperatures up to 400 C – compared to a maximum of 120 C for the FLIR ONE Pro LT – with up to three spot temperature meters and six temperature regions of interest.

ONEFIT CONNECTOR: Adjustable connector extends by up to 4 mm, so you can secure your FLIR ONE Pro to your mobile device while its still in the protective case.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!