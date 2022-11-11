Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub today by 3 months for $24.50 (Reg. $45)

Trusted online retailer CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $24.59 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently on sale for $42 at Amazon, this is matching our previous mention, within a couple bucks of the 2022 low on 3-month subscriptions, and the best price we can find. For those unfamiliar here, we have featured the CDKeys digital Game Pass deals for quite sometime and they tend to be the most affordable way to extend your existing subscription anywhere, much like today’s deal. With potential price hikes inbound for Xbox services and hardware, now might be a good time to shore up your membership well into the future to avoid any up charges. Head below or additional details.

As you likely already know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate delivers all of the perks the legacy Live Gold included – online multiplayer action, FREE games, and digital game deals – as well as access to the service’s on-demand and very much growing game streaming library across a number of platforms including your console. It is even available on available directly on 2022 Samsung 4K TVs with no additional hardware (other than a controller to play with) required.

And while were talking Xbox, be sure to check out this ongoing price drop on 8Bitdo’s official Xbox Series X|S backlit media remote while it is sitting at under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. The go hit up our hands-on review of Microsoft’s new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller and the just-released transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting from 8Bitdo.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

