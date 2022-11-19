Amazon’s Halo Band and View fitness wearables now just $35 (Reg. up to $80)

Now joining price drops on the smart Echo speakers, the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet, Kindle readers, and more, Amazon is offering some of the best prices ever on its Halo fitness bands. You can now score both the Halo Band and Halo View fitness tracker wearables at $34.99 shipped each in multiple colors. Regularly $70 and $80 these days, today’s deals are the lowest price around at up to 56% off the going rates. This is also the best we have tracked, delivering prices $5 and $10 below the fall Prime Day event. You’re looking at connected fitness tracker experiences, one carrying the View color display and the other with a more swim-ready design, that can track steps, heart rate, workouts, and sleep patterns. While they do deliver a standalone monitoring experience, the full feature set requires a subscription service that comes free for the first 6 months before automatically renewing at $3.99 per month thereafter. If the added benefits of the subscription don’t interest you after you have given them a try for free, be sure to cancel it before it renews via your Amazon account. More details below.

While it is possible to see the Amazon Halo fitness bands drop even lower next week, it can’t be much considering they are just $35 right now. The only other real alternative we have much experience with for less falls to the Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker. This one delivers a comparable experience to the View model above without a subscription service at $27.99 shipped, down from the regular $40 price tag. Features include 15-day battery life, the BioTracker TM2 PPG optical sensor, blood oxygen tracking, and 11 built-in sports modes, among other things.

And you’ll want to browse through some of the even more capable and high-end fitness ready wearables on sale below:

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker features:

More than just counting steps — Access key Halo health metrics like heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on the Halo View color touch display.

Halo membership included — Purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions.

Move better — Get a Movement Assessment with the Halo app and a personalized exercise program to help improve your movement health over time.

Recharge and refuel — Measure the quantity and quality of your sleep, and discover daily meditations and delicious recipes from WW, Whole Foods Market, and more.

Discover more — Access an ever-growing library of expert-backed, on-demand workouts and other ways to stay healthy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!