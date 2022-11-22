Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $125 alongside original Pro buds at $120

Update: Act fast at Amazon and score the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for a new all-time low at $124.99, saving you another $75.

Amazon now offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $199.99 shipped in Zenith White. Normally fetching $230, this is a rare chance to save on the newest pair of true wireless buds from Samsung, delivering the third-best discount to date. This $30 discount comes within $10 of our previous mention, as well. Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without scoring Samsung’s latest releases, the previous-generation Galaxy Buds Pro are now down to $119.99. Normally fetching $150 these days, today’s offer is now matching the best price of the year at $30 off and well below the lead deal above.

Samsung’s original flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and that sentiment holds up even better with today’s all-time low price cut.

This morning has also seen notable price cuts go live on quite a few other pairs of true wireless earbuds. Headlining, Samsung’s regularly $150 Galaxy Buds Live now start from $69 thanks to some early holiday pricing, which is also joined by a collection of new releases from the likes of Sony.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

