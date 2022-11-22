Pad & Quill Black Friday 40% off Apple Watch bands: Ultra Strap all-time low, more from $54

Pad & Quill Black Friday deals start today with a sizable 40% off all of its leather and fabric Apple Watch bands. If the brand’s sales are anything like year’s past, and all indications suggest they will be, we will see a rolling series of promotions all week culminating in what will be a sitewide (or nearly sitewide) sale ahead of the weekend and into Monday. Today we are kicking things off with a straight 40% price drop on all of its Apple Watch Bands for the next 24 hours, and while these promo codes tend to stick around longer than advertised, it might not be a smart idea to take the chance. Prices could get marginally lower come Friday, but not by much, and it’s hard to say for sure at this point. Nonetheless, we are now tracking deep deals and new all-time lows on its handcrafted Apple Watch straps. Head below for more details on the Pad & Quill Black Friday deals and today’s promo code.

Pad & Quill Black Friday deals

The Pad & Quill Black Friday deals are starting with a straight 40% off all of its Apple Watch bands using code AW40 at checkout. This is 10% better than the previous 30% offer we featured, while delivering some new all-time lows on its latest releases.

Earlier this month Pad & Quill refreshed its lineup of handcrafted leather Apple Watch bands with the new Bradley Cuff and Ultra Leather Strap for Apple Watch Ultra (we are now tracking all-time lows on Apple’s flagship wearable for Black Friday right here). The two new bands deliver the usual premium build and materials we are used to from the brand and happened to have launched alongside the aforementioned 30% off promo. However, with today’s Black Friday offer underway, both models are now available at the lowest prices ever:

Ultra Leather Strap for Apple Watch Ultra $54 (Reg. $90)

(Reg. $90) Bradley Cuff for Apple Watch Ultra $72 (Reg. $120)

Both models ship free, much like the rest of the options on sale in day 1 of the Pad & Quill Black Friday deals, and will begin delivering in early December.

As for the previous-models compatible with just about all other Apple Watch models and ready for shipping right now, you’ll find all of those right here starting from $54 shipped. Just be sure to use the code above at checkout.

Then dive into the holiday pricing now live on Apple Watch Ultra, the Series 8 configurations, and Apple Watch SE 2 from $229. And make sure you browse through the lowest prices ever on SANDMARC’s titanium and stainless Link bracelets as well.

Ultra Leather Strap features:

Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be rugged and endures serious adventures. When those adventures need to include style and luxury, you’ve found the perfect pairing. The Ultra Leather straps are designed to be luxurious and highly rugged. We started with an all-new 316L stainless steel single-lug design that is unbreakable. Then we wrapped the finest leather in the world, American full-grain leather, and finished it with super strong UV-resistant thread. This band makes a statement on or off the adventurous roads you have ahead.

