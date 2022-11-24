Holiday internal SSDs from $80: WD_BLACK SN850X new low, Samsung 980 PRO, more

As part of its Black Friday deals and now joining the Western Digital and SanDisk portable models on sale, Amazon Thanksgiving internal SSD deals have now arrived. Alongside some budget-friendly options from SK hynix that went live earlier this week, the popular WD_BLACK and Samsung models are now seeing particularly solid price drops. Most notably, we now have new Amazon all-time lows on the 7,000MB/s Samsung 980 PRO from $120 (hands-on review) and the WD_BLACK SN850X that clock in at up to 7,300MB/s from $110 (hands-on review), both of which include integrated heatsinks. Head below for a complete look at the best Thanksgiving internal SSD deals.

Thanksgiving internal SSD deals:

Be sure to check out the Black Friday price drops on the latest model SK hynix 7,000MB/s P41 1TB Gen4 SSD and then head straight over to our 2022 Black Friday deal hub where you’ll find all of the best deals organized in one place.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and ridiculously short load times. | (1) Based on read speed, unless otherwise stated. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Soup up your gaming experience with extremely low latency that loads graphics fast with minimal stutter and lagging for smooth, satisfying action.

A range of capacities available in 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage. | (2) 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

The 1TB and 2TB(2) drives have an optional version with RGB lighting plus heatsink to help maintain peak performance through the most intense gaming sessions.

