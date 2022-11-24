Save hundreds on Citizen and Tissot watches for Black Friday at Amazon, plus more from $17

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 55% off a range of watches from Citizen, Tissot, Invicta, Anne Klein and more. While you’ll find some particularly affordable models starting from under $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, there are also some great deals live on the higher-end Tissot and Citizen models. While they certainly aren’t premium models by comparison to some mechanical timepieces from the world renown brands out there – be sure to check out the TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches, they certainly hit above their pay grade if you ask me and look far more pricey than the Black Friday pricing would suggest. I would personally take a closer look at the Tissot models – some of these timepieces go for more than double directly from the official website – but there are also some really nice looking sporty and dress models on tap from Citizen as well. Head below for a closer look at our top picks in the Amazon Thanksgiving and Black Friday watch sale.

Tissot T-Sport PRC200 Chronograph features:

Case Size: 42.00 mm, Band Width: 19, Case Thickness: 12.02 mm

Swiss quartz movement, 316L stainless steel case, Index + Arabic dial type, Date

Stainless steel bracelet, safety clasp and diver extention closure

Water-resistant up to a pressure of 20 bar (200 m / 660 ft): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but no diving or snorkeling.

2 Year International Warranty



