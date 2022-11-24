Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hit $180 (Save $50) alongside original Pro buds at $100

Amazon now offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $179.99 shipped in all three styles. Normally fetching $230, this is a rare chance to save on the newest pair of true wireless buds from Samsung, delivering the third-best discount to date. This $50 discount beats our previous mention by an extra $20, as well. Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without scoring Samsung’s latest releases, the previous-generation Galaxy Buds Pro are now down to $99.99. Normally fetching $150 these days, today’s offer is now matching the best price of the year at $50 off and well below the lead deal above. This also beats our previous mention by $20.

Samsung’s original flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and that sentiment holds up even better with today’s all-time low price cut.

This morning has also seen notable price cuts go live on quite a few other pairs of true wireless earbuds. Headlining, Samsung’s regularly $150 Galaxy Buds Live now start from $69 thanks to some early holiday pricing, which is also joined by a collection of new releases from the likes of Sony.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!