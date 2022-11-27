Official Apple AirTag Loop now 62% off at $11 (Reg. $29), more from $19 for Cyber Monday

Justin Kahn -
62% off From $11
Apple AirTag Loop

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals and joining the rest of our holiday Apple deals, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on first-party AirTag accessories. The real standout deal here has Apple’s Capri Blue AirTag Loop down at just $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. The vibrant Apple polyurethane loop carries a regular price of $29 and is now a massive 62% off the going rate. We did see a short-lived offer at $9 previously, but outside of that prices this low are essentially unheard of. Apple says the “enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to.” The Cyber Monday Apple item locator accessory sale is also delivering the regular $35 AirTag Leather Key Ring from $19 Prime shipped in a couple different colorways as well. Head below for more details.  

The Cyber Monday AirTag accessory deals don’t stop there though. If the first-party Apple options aren’t working for you, be sure to check out some of the other deals on tap below:

The  head straight over to our Apple deal hub for new all-time lows on everything from AirPods Max and the M1 MacBook Air to Apple Watch Series 7, Mac Studio, and AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s AirTag Loop features:

  • Both lightweight and durable, the loop is made from polyurethane and securely fastens your AirTag to your bag.
  • The enclosure fits tightly around your AirTag to ensure that it stays put, so you can keep track of whatever it’s attached to.
  • Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories
  • AirTag sold separately

