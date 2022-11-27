LEGO Cyber Monday sale discounts Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers, and other kits from $7

Following its VIP Weekend Sale going live this week, we’re now tracking a massive collection of Cyber Monday LEGO discounts courtesy of Amazon. Discounting nearly all of the new 2022 kits from Star Wars, Marvel, and beyond, there is 20% off or more applied to a whole host of creations marked down below. Perfect for expanding your own collection or just assembling a little LEGO action for under the tree, there are plenty of all-time lows to be had starting from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for all of the top LEGO Cyber Monday deals.

LEGO Cyber Monday deals arrive with all-time lows

Cyber Monday has officially arrived, and the LEGO Group is celebrating by launching a sale of its own to go up against all of the offers from other retailers. Marking down a rare assortment of sets that hardly ever go on sale, you’ll find some hard to find price cuts on plenty of different themes and creations.

Alongside the cash discounts above, the LEGO Group is also delivering some freebies on select orders. First up is the new Tribute to LEGO House set that delivers quite a few different miniature models. This gift with purchase assembles the first toy that the LEGO Group ever made, as well as some other familiar sights from the LEGO headquarters in Denmark, and will be available in orders over $250. It’s a fun little collectors set that will certainly be worth the steep price of entry for some fans, while others will prefer to go with a more wintery model instead.

Then actually delivering on the festivities you’d expect from a pre-holiday sale, the Cyber Monday savings will score a Winter Elves vignette set that’s available in orders over $170. This one continues the general style of kit we’ve seen in previous years, and depicts a pair of elves ice skating on a minature pond that has a spinning feature built into the design.

LEGO’s new Optimus Prime falls to lowest price yet

After rolling onto the scene back in June, the all-new LEGO Optimus Prime set is seeing one of its very first cash discounts. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now bring home the very first official brick-built Transformer without paying full price. Sitting at $144.99 shipped, this is one of the sets that unfortunately received a price hike at the start of August. So if you missed out on scoring the set right when it launched to kick off summer, Amazon is giving you another go at bringing the leader of the Autobots to your collection on sale with $35 off the new MSRP. You’ll get a better idea of what the new LEGO set delivers down below, though we offer a deep dive on what to expect in our announcement coverage, too.

As for what you’re getting from the LEGO and Hasbro collaboration, the new Optimus Prime stacks up to 1,508 pieces and full assembles the Transformer complete with a series of accessories. Based around the original incarnation of the robot from back in the 1980s, this G1-style Prime features 19 different joints. So on top of being posable in your collection, this also allows him to convert between being a truck and bot that stands over 13 inches tall. Complete with some Energon weapons and a display plaque, now is your chance to bring home one of the more unique creations of the year without paying the inflated price.

Zavvi gets in on the savings!

Joining all of the LEGO Cyber Monday deals below from Amazon, Zavvi is stepping in today to offer its usual assortment of rare discounts. The holiday-worthy pricing arrives across a number of kits from various themes, with everything shipping free when applying the item-specific codes on each listing. Headlining all of the LEGO Cyber Monday deals is the new Marvel Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum at $219.99 with code BFMARVEL. Marking the very first chance to save, this is down from the usual $250 price tag and delivers a new all-time low at $30 off. Having just hit the scene back in August, this 2,708-piece set stacks up to assemble the iconic residence of the Sorcerer Supreme with tons and detail and a whopping nine minifigures. I loved the set back when we published a review right at launch, as well.

Discounting the Ideas Home Alone set for only the second time, it is now down to $214.99 shipped with code HOMEALONE at checkout. Down from the usual $250 price tag, the $35 in savings stack up to the best price to date. Having just launched last fall, this LEGO Ideas creation was voted in by fans and stacks up to 3,955 pieces. Recreating the iconic McCallister’s House from Home Alone, the set is packed with details and callbacks to the film including a fully-furnished interior. Not to mention, a series of exclusive minifigures headlined by Kevin and the Wet Bandits. Our launch coverage details everything else you’ll need to know, as well.

Star Wars Dioramas on sale:

LEGO’s latest 2022 Star Wars sets see LEGO Cyber Monday discounts

LEGO Helmets get in on the savings:

Other 2021 sets:

Alongside all of the Star Wars sets now on sale, the Cyber Monday LEGO price cuts continue over onto the Marvel side of things. Many of the sets below are down to the lowest prices we have ever seen, if not marking the first chances to save in the first place. Ranging from the latest MCU-inspired kits to massive reconstructions of iconic buildings from the Marvel world, everything starts from $7.

And if you’re looking to assemble some LEGO greenery into your setup, now discounting four of LEGO’s Botanical Garden sets headlined by one of the latest additions of the new Succulents kit. Dropping down to a new all-time low, the set sells for $39.99 shipped thanks to the 20% discount that drops the price from its usual $50 going rate. This is $2 below our previous mention and still one of the first chances to save. Stacking up to 771 pieces, this set looks to recreate several different cacti and other succulents with some vibrant colors and fun parts usage. Though my favorite aspect has to be that the whole set is modular, so you can arrange all nine plants into various orders or designs to fit on your window sill, desk, or elsewhere in your LEGO collection. Our launch coverage offers a better look at what to expect from the new plant set.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!