Pad & Quill upgrades your workspace with leather desk/mouse pads, more from $43 (Up to $60 off)

While we are still tracking some hangover Black Friday deals from the brand, Pad & Quill is also now offering up to 30% off a range of its leather desk accessories. Known for its handcrafted artisanship on iPhone and iPad cases as well as leather bags and the like, it also brings its talents and building techniques to your desktop. Ranging from leather mouse and full desk pads to organizer trays and more, you can take your workspace to another level with some notable savings. Head below for more details on the Pad & Quill leather desk accessory sale.

Pad & Quill leather desk accessory sale

The Pad & Quill leather desk accessory sale is a great way to upgrade your desktop with some premium leather treatments, whether it’s a new mouse pad or a complete desk pad to protect the table surface and make for a more elegant workspace. Available in three different leather colorways, each of its accessories are now marked and you can use code PQ10 at checkout to drop them ever more:

Browse through all of the brand’s leather desk and office accessories here, just remember to use the code above at checkout for the best possible price.

Outside feet ePad & Quill options, Oakywood – another one of our favorite office gear brands – recently overhauled its product lineup and you can get all of the details on that right here. Plus, you’ll also want to dive into our hands-on review of the ALTI MagSafe charging desk pad for a more high-tech solution.

Pad & Quill leather desk accessory features:

Your workspace should be a happy place. After all, you spend a lot of your time there and accomplish some pretty important things. Elevate your desk space from just ok to something that is really you. Our Leather Desk Pad adds an element of sophistication and a touch of class, as well as superior functionality. Full-grain American leather, suede backing, and copper rivets provide not only an organic backdrop to a technological space, but it also makes for a tactile experience that is arresting to the senses. The leather and copper rivets will age with time, they will tell your story and become as unique as you are. The tech that sits on it may come and go with upgrades, but our Leather Desk Blotter only looks better with age, making this and heirloom quality product.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!