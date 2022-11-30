Samsung’s 64GB EVO Plus microSD card just hit the Amazon all-time low at $10.50, more

Joining Amazon’s ongoing storage sale, it is now offering the Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC memory card for $10.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one launched in 2021 at $20 and more typically fetches between $14 and $16 lately. Today’s deal is 0.50 below the previous low, well under the pricing we tracked during Black Friday, and the best we have tracked on Amazon. While not quite as fast as the PRO Plus models on sale below, it still delivers a notable 130MB/s alongside compatibility with Android handsets, your camera and drone rig, security setups, Nintendo Switch, and more. The Class 10 rated transfer speeds are joined by an extended 10-year warranty and an included SD adapter to support gear that requires the larger standard. Get a closer look in our review and head below for more Samsung microSD card deals.

While some of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the Samsung microSD cards have now come and gone, there are several of them still live below. Not only are these great stocking stuffers, but notable add-on options for a plethora of tech you might be gifting this year. Take a look below:

If it’s the flash drive storage you’re after, there are plenty of notable deals live in our roundup from yesterday. Ranging from SanDisk models for iPhone and MacBooks to even more affordable solutions from Kingston and Samsung, you’ll find everything organized for you right here starting from $6.

Samsung EVO Plus 64GB microSDXC features:

ALL THE SPACE YOU NEED: Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you store tons of media on your phone, load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable*

FAST AND SMOOTH: Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U1, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while Full HD video remains sharp with A1, V10, and UHS-I Interface**

EXPAND AND STORE BIG: Find your perfect fit from 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; With so many sizes select the perfect capacity for all your memories***

