Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars: Day 1

A tradition of the holiday season here around 9to5Toys; each December we dive in to see what the latest LEGO Advent Calendars have in store. And for 2022, there’s so much to be excited about. With 24 days of different creations on tap, we’ll be taking a day-by-day look to highlight all of the miniature creations, minifigures, and other builds in the countdown to the end of the month. This year, we’re taking a look at what’s included with the latest LEGO Star Wars and Marvel kits. So whether you’re following along at home or just checking out the builds to get in on the festivities, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2022 Star Wars and Marvel LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 1

Star Wars — Republic Gunship

Kicking off the very first day of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2022, we have a build right out of the Clone Wars! After its UCS debut last year, it’s exciting to see the Republic Gunship get the miniature treatment. Assembled out of 25 bricks, this model fits right in the palm of your hand and delivers one of the more exciting ships from the Prequel Trilogy.

Some of the miniature builds in the yearly Advent Calendars can be on the disappointing side, but this Gunship is certainly an exciting model. I love how all of the key features are there, with just enough pops of color from the green and red bricks to accent its signature white design. Hopefully this won’t be all we see of the Clone Wars theming throughout the rest of the countdown, but for now we’ll just have to wait for day two tomorrow.

Marvel — Star-Lord

Over on the Marvel side of the LEGO Advent Calendar action for 2022, we’re being greeted with the first minifigure from the countdown. Behind door number one is Star-Lord, rocking his Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1 look. The red Ravager suit pairs with some rocket boot accessories and his classic Quad Blasters to round out the figure. Peter Quill here isn’t exclusive to this festive kit, but makes for a nice inclusion and sets the pace for the rest of the GotG-themed creations. So all-in-all, a very nice start!

More on the LEGO Star Wars 2022 Advent Calendar:

Fans will discover a surprise brick-built toy behind every door of the 2022 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75340) in the run-up to Christmas. It features 8 LEGO Star Wars characters, including C-3PO and R2-D2 in holiday sweaters decorated with each other’s portraits, a Gonk Droid dressed as Santa and Darth Vader in a summer outfit from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+

