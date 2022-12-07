Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars: Day 7

A tradition of the holiday season here around 9to5Toys; each December we dive in to see what the latest LEGO Advent Calendars have in store. And for 2022, there’s so much to be excited about. With 24 days of different creations on tap, we’ll be taking a day-by-day look to highlight all of the miniature creations, minifigures, and other builds in the countdown to the end of the month. This year, we’re taking a look at what’s included with the latest LEGO Star Wars and Marvel kits. So whether you’re following along at home or just checking out the builds to get in on the festivities, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2022 Star Wars and Marvel LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 7

Star Wars — Luke’s Landspeeder

Ending the first week of builds from the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2022, today we’re looking at yet another micro-scale creation. Marking the first to move away from the prequel side of things, we’re getting a model straight out of the Original Trilogy with Luke’s Landspeeder making an appearance.

It feels like we get one of the these builds every year, though in the past the miniature inclusions have mixed up the color scheme on the iconic vehicle. Now for this year, the LEGO Group is going back to the basics to give builders a classic version complete with mini Luke and C-3P0 thanks to some white and gold studs. For as few pieces as were used, I’m a big fan of the build, though it has to be one of the weaker ones compared to just how cool some of the original builds were.

Marvel — Rocket’s Blaster

Arming Rocket Raccoon with some extra gear, Day 7 of the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar for 2022 is assembling his iconic blaster. The massive weapon is something of his signature accessory in his introduction in Guardians of the Galaxy, and so it’s fitting the see the item show up as a miniature build.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 6

Star Wars — Bad Batch Shuttle

Moving on from the Clone Wars theming, Day 6 of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is assembling another miniature build for 2022. Keeping with the Prequels theming, we’re getting a build from The Bad Batch with Clone Force 99’s iconic shuttle. In what effectively arrives as a scaled down version of the 2021 playscale version of the ship, the blue transport vessel is now getting the miniaturized treatment.

And for only using the few bricks that it does, I am a big fan. It certainly has the looks part down for the Bad Batch Shuttle, and even includes some play features thanks to the folding wings.

Marvel — Rocket’s Crate

Following up the inclusion of everyone’s favorite trash panda in yesterday’s LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar, Day 6 is delivering a batch of accessories for Rocket. All packed into a crate, today’s build assembles some iconic items from the Guardians of the Galaxy’s tenure in the MCU, from a robotic eye that’s inevitably given to Thor to Anulax Batteries that he steals from the Sovereign planet. There’s even one of Yondu’s arrows.

It’s a fun little build that actually builds out the play features of the inclusions so far with references to the movies. This won’t be the most exciting aspect of the Advent Calendar for everyone, but it’s a fun inclusion regardless.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 5

Star Wars — B1 Battle Droid

Starting off the new work week, Day 5 of the LEGO Advent Calendar is arriving to give builders their second minifigure. Fittingly for the Clone Wars theming that has been present to start off the countdown, we’re getting a character to oppose the Clone Commander from last week. Offering a B1 Battle Droid complete with a blaster, this is a notable follow up to the Droid Tri-Fighter that started off the Separatist lineup.

It’s never a bad thing to have another battle droid, and pretty much every yearly Advent Calendar ensures one makes the cut. I also really do love that the set so far has been really leaning into the play side of things. As cool as the mini builds are in their own right, having the contrasting Republic versus Separatist theming makes the models that much better.

Marvel — Rocket Raccoon

Delivering the second minifigure from the Marvel side of the action, Day 5 of the LEGO Advent Calendar is matching the Star Wars inclusion of another figure with one of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. In this case, Rocket Raccoon is making his appearance into the countdown with a non-exclusive design.

It’s the same look we saw in last year’s LEGO Benatar Guardians’ Ship, which is now giving builders a more affordable way to bring the weapons-obsessed hero into their collection. I’m a big fan of the design, making this a far more exciting inclusion that the Quill minifigure that kicked off the festivities earlier in the Advent Calendar.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 4

Star Wars — Acclamator Class Assault Ship

Heading into the next round of countdown to the holidays with the LEGO Star Wars set, Day 4 is assembling another miniature model. Keeping pace with the Clone Wars theming, today sees the Acclamator Class Assault Ship get all the love. This vehicle from the Republic garrison arrives with the kind of pretty basic build that’s you’d expect from these Advent Calendar inclusions, but does a really fair job of recreating the source material.

So while it might not be one of the more well known ships in the Star Wars fleet, and that really shows considering that we’ve never had an Acclamator-Class Assault Ship assembled as a LEGO kit before in any capacity. So it’s nice to see the vehicle finally get the brick-built treatment.

Marvel — Weapons Rack

A staple from all of the LEGO Advent Calendars, Day 4 of the action is seeing the very first weapon’s rack of 2022. It’s a tradition that’s hardly enjoyed by the LEGO community, but something that always seems to sneak its way into the holiday countdown. In this case, you’re getting a pretty basic stand that comes decked out with a pair of tools and a stick of dynamite on the side. It’s easily the least exciting model from the holiday countdown so far, and leaves a lot up to the imagination so far as to what kind of weaponry the included Marvel minifigures will get to use. Hopefully tomorrow picks up the pace a bit more.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 3

Star Wars — Droid Tri-Fighter

Continuing with the Clone Wars theming, Day 3 of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is assembling our first Separatist creation for the 2022 countdown. As the second mini-scale model in the set, the Droid Tri-Fighter arrives asa pretty exciting build that consists of 22 pieces and assembles a pretty faithful recreation of the vehicle. I love the color scheme and that the LEGO Group even tried to fit some variance in with the light blue piece.

It’s been so long since we’ve seen the ship in LEGO form period, and so I’m thrilled that it made the cut for today’s Advent Calendar inclusion. And if the first two days were any indication, tomorrow should see a pilot emerge as the gift behind door number four.

Marvel — Kyln Drone

As for Day 3 of the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar, 2022 is seeing yet another brick-built creation, with the Guard Drone from The Kyln. Straight out of the first film, this 21-piece build assembles one of the drones from the prison that the Guardians of the Galaxy are sent to. It’s a pretty nice representation of the source material, and arrives at as close to minifigure-scale as possible. I am a big fan of the part usage and just how the entire build comes together.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 2

Star Wars — Clone Commander

Onto day two of the festive countdown, we’re getting the first minifigure of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. Fitting in perfectly with yesterday’s Republic Gunship, there is a Clone Commander figure. This marks the third appearance of the high-ranking trooper since originally debuting in the UCS version of the transport vehicle last year. Since then, it has been released in the Clone Minifigure Pack, and now in the holiday set.

All told, it’s still a pretty cool figure and even though I almost wish a standard Clone Trooper was included instead, this is a nice option for builders to score the unique figure.

Marvel — Presents

After a pretty solid start to the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar yesterday, we have our first disappointing build for 2022. Assembling a little ensemble of presents, the day two of the countdown stacks up to a pair of brick-built presents. There’s not too much to say about the inclusion today other than it’s neat to see Quill’s iconic Awesome Mix cassette included as well as what seems to be a pair of headphones. Hopefully day three delivers something a little more exciting though.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2022 — Day 1

Star Wars — Republic Gunship

Kicking off the very first day of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2022, we have a build right out of the Clone Wars! After its UCS debut last year, it’s exciting to see the Republic Gunship get the miniature treatment. Assembled out of 25 bricks, this model fits right in the palm of your hand and delivers one of the more exciting ships from the Prequel Trilogy.

Some of the miniature builds in the yearly Advent Calendars can be on the disappointing side, but this Gunship is certainly an exciting model. I love how all of the key features are there, with just enough pops of color from the green and red bricks to accent its signature white design. Hopefully this won’t be all we see of the Clone Wars theming throughout the rest of the countdown, but for now we’ll just have to wait for day two tomorrow.

Marvel — Star-Lord

Over on the Marvel side of the LEGO Advent Calendar action for 2022, we’re being greeted with the first minifigure from the countdown. Behind door number one is Star-Lord, rocking his Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 1 look. The red Ravager suit pairs with some rocket boot accessories and his classic Quad Blasters to round out the figure. Peter Quill here isn’t exclusive to this festive kit, but makes for a nice inclusion and sets the pace for the rest of the GotG-themed creations. So all-in-all, a very nice start!

