Refresh your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub with another 3-months for $24.50 (Reg. $45)

Trusted online retailer CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $24.69 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently listed for as much, at Amazon, this is within $1 of the Black Friday price we tracked and a match of our mention before that. Just for the folks that aren’t familiar with this seller, we have featured the CDKeys digital Game Pass deals a multitude of times over the last few years, delivering some of the best deals you’ll find anywhere for extending your existing subscription. While we know first-party Xbox titles will officially be jumping up in price starting next year, there is still a chance Game Pass subscription follow suit. So it might be a good idea to ensure your membership is squared away well into the future to potentially side step any price hikes on Microsoft’ on-demand gaming service. Head below or additional details.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription comes along with a series of benefits, including online multiplayer action, FREE games, and digital game deals, and that’s all on top of the the service’s growing on-demand game streaming library across a number of platforms including your console, Android device, and more.

If you’re in the market for an Xbox Series S for the holidays, Amazon has the regular $300 machine down at $240 shipped right now or you can score one with an extra wireless gamepad for $250 at Best Buy for today only. All of the details you need on that are right here.

Just be sure to check out the Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle set and head over to our daily roundup for price drops on Xbox titles.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

