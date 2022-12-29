Write-off Week: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends

Now that the holidays are officially behind us, it’s time to continue an annual tradition here at 9to5Toys, Write-Off Week. The year is winding down and time is running out to make last-minute purchases to deduct from 2022’s taxes. Many have been on the work-from-home journey for well over a year, and some are just starting out. It doesn’t matter what camp you’re in, this week is your last chance to score some tax deductible gear that’s able to be written off in April. Keep reading for all of our favorite Write-Off Week deals.
With many new products introduced this year to upgrade your office, that’s where the most obvious write-offs will be found. Of course, you’ll also find plenty of other ways to count a purchase toward your business in our Write-Off Week roundup. Whether you’re in the market for office supplies, essentials, tech, and anything else that upgrades your workspace, we’ll have it below in our expansive roundup.
The thing is, you have until Saturday to make purchases that are eligible to be written off on your 2022 taxes, so there’s not much time left. So, if you’ve been holding out on buying some gear, this is your last chance to save before items start counting toward 2023 taxes, which are a year away from being finalized.
Workstation and Home Office Write-Off Week deals:
- Prep for 2022 taxes with TurboTax Deluxe + State for $45 and get a bonus $10 Amazon gift card
- Score a year of Microsoft 365 Family for six users and a $50 Amazon gift card for $100 (50% off)
- This aluminum laptop stand makes your office more ergonomic in 2023 for under $10 (55% off)
- CORSAIR’s regularly $3,800 ONE a200 RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop falls to new low of $2,600
- TP-Link’s Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 3-pack falls 38% to all-time low of $280
- Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Assistant and wireless charging dock hits new low of $20
Tech Write-Off Week deals:
- New all-time low drops Sony’s latest XM5 ANC headphones to $279 (Save $119)
- Samsung Premium Renewed S21+ 5G unlocked Android smartphone hits $319 at Amazon
- MSI’s 2022 Prestige 14 EVO laptop with 12th Gen Intel processor falls 21% to new low of $903
- Save 21% on Govee’s Envisual TV Backlight T2 bundle with 11.8-foot LED Strip at low of $110
- Turtle Beach’s regularly $380 VelocityOne Flight Control System returns to all-time low of $330
- Aqara’s HomeKit Secure Video G2H Pro 1080p indoor cam doubles as a Zigbee hub at $50
- Garmin’s vívomove 3 hybrid smartwatch packs a timeless style at 6-month low of $160
- Aqara launches end of the year smart home sale on HomeKit cameras, hubs, more from $14
- Prev-gen. Galaxy Z Fold 3 unlocked smartphone just got Android 13 at Amazon low of $938
- Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver ANC and 24-bit audio at $165 (Reg. $230)
- Thrustmaster’s regularly $60 T-Flight HOTAS One Flight Controls return to 2022 low of $60
- ESR HaloLock 7.5W 3-in-1 Charging Station $56 (20% off), more
- ASUS’ 31.5-inch Curved 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor falls 40% in return to low of $300, more
- Save 26% on LG’s Smart 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector at new low of $2,223.50
- ASUS’ regularly $800 Vivobook S 14 Flip Laptop sees first price drop to low of $572 (Save 28%)
- Vention 20W Dual USB-C/A Charger $7 (47% off), more
- ASUS’ regularly $105 ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Gaming Keyboard falls to new low of $80
- Lifetime Plex Pass delivers HDR tone mapping, transcoding options, more for $90 (25% off)
- MSI’s Creator 17 RTX 3080 laptop sees $570 price drop to new all-time low of $2,929.50
- FLIR’s ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iPhones falls 37% in return to low of $270 (Save $157)
- meross HomeKit LED smart bulb outputs 810 lumens of brightness at low of $11 (21% off)
- Add four Wi-Fi Assistant/Alexa smart plugs to your setup for $22 at Amazon
- CORSAIR’s MP600 GS 500GB NVMe SSD with 4.8GB/s transfer rates sees first discount to $50
- Garmin Swim 2 GPS smartwatch tracks pool and open water workouts at 2022 low of $215
- ESR Kickstand 10,000mAh 7.5W MagSafe Battery $42, more
- Prev-gen. unlocked Galaxy S20 FE falls to new low of $249 in Premium Renewed condition
- TP-Link’s Tapo 2K Smart Outdoor Wired Security Camera falls 40% to new low of $30 (Reg. $50)
Home Goods, Tools, Fashion, more Write-Off Week deals:
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with two 100W solar panels hits low of $1,099 ($550 off), more
- Nike End of Season Sale takes extra 20% off running shoes, sneakers, apparel, more
- L.L. Bean’s Winter Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Boots, pullovers, more
- Ralph Lauren’s Winter Sale Event offers extra 40% off clearance items from $10
- Lululemon End of Year Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles + free shipping
- Anker’s new PowerHouse 1229Wh hits nicest price yet at $420 off, more from $30
- Columbia Flash Sale takes 25% off best-selling outerwear, boots, accessories, more
- Joe’s New Balance End of Year Sale takes up to 55% off sitewide: Shoes, apparel, more
- Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off Oakley, Ray-Ban, Burberry, more + free shipping
- Backcountry Winter Kick Off Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, more
- GAP Factory Great Sale takes up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance items
- PacSun New Year’s Sale takes 30-60% off sitewide + free shipping: adidas, Nike, more
