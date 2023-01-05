WD_BLACK multi-platform 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive at $110 for today only (Reg. up to $150)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Solid-State Game Drive for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and at Best Buy where it is now matched for today only, this is more than 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief Black Friday offer, and the best we can find. Now coming in at $20 under the latest edition P40 Game Drive, this model delivers 1TB capacity and up to 900MB/s transfer speeds at a lower price point. You’re looking at a notable deal on a purpose built game storage device and one that will work nicely with multi-platform setups. You can play older PS4 and Xbox One titles right from the drive, while using it as a cold storage device for newer PS5 and Series X|S games, not to mention with your PC battlestation. Head below for more details.

If you, however, don’t require a gaming-focused SSD solution, something like the Crucial X8 1TB portable model might do the trick and for even less. This one is even faster and delivers USB 3.2 compatibility alongside the more affordable $80 shipped price tag for the 1TB variant.

Elsewhere in storage deals, we are also tracking the best Amazon price yet on the latest WD_BLACK 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD at $80 as well as an all-time low on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 500GB USB-C Gen 2×2 model. But if you’re in the market for a serious pro-grade solution, the first deals yet on SanDisk’s new 2,700MB/s Thunderbolt PRO-G40 portable SSD are now ready and waiting in our previous deal coverage from a couple days ago.

WD_BLACK 1TB D30 SSD Game Drive features:

Expanded capacity up to 2TB to store up to 50 games (As used for storage capacity, 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.) (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Stylistically designed to sit alongside your console

Accelerated speeds up to 900MB/s to help minimize long load screens (Based on read speed and internal testing. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!