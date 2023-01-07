Best of 9to5Toys: Apple prev-gen. 2TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $599 off, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromegook $589, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s prev-gen. 2TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $599 off, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook falls to all-time low of $589, Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger $51, and much more…

If you’ve been holding out on picking up a new iPad, well, now’s your time. Though it’s not the latest model, Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is still a great tablet. With 2TB of storage and Wi-Fi 6, the 11-inch iPad Pro packs Face ID, a 120Hz ProMotion P3 display, all-day battery life, and compatibility with the latest Apple Pencil. Whether you’re a digital artist or college student, the Apple Pencil portion of the iPad Pro makes it easy to draw or take notes. On sale right now for $599 off in a clear-out event at Amazon, right now this premium tablet can be picked up for $1,099, marking a new all-time low.

For on-the-go gaming, have you considered picking up a gaming…Chromebook? Well, it’s now a reality and Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook makes it easy to do. With a 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6, and an i5 processor, you’ll be able to play local or cloud-based games with ease. It includes a 3-month trial of GeForce Now to stream your favorite titles from the cloud and with ChromeOS, there’s support for Android apps so you can install games locally as well. On sale for $589, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now the best time yet to pick it up.

Those who have the latest Apple Watch Series 8 likely want to leverage the fast charging capabilities that the smartwatch comes with. Right now, Belkin’s Fast Charger for Apple Watch is on sale for $51, which marks a rare chance to save. Coming within $1 of our previous holiday mention, this not only delivers fast charging to Apple Watch, but also makes it ideal for your nightstand thanks to its fold-up puck.

Hands-on with Razer’s impressive new RTX 4090 Blade 16/18 laptops, more at CES 2023

New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now

LEGO grows Botanical Collection with new Wildflower Bouquet and Dried Flower Centerpiece sets

New Amazon lows land on Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro routers from $159 (Reg. $200+)

Google Nest cameras on sale to start 2023: Video Doorbell Battery $150, more from $80

Anker ends week with New Year’s sale on iPhone and Android essentials from $13

