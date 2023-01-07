Best of 9to5Toys: Apple prev-gen. 2TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $599 off, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromegook $589, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s prev-gen. 2TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $599 off, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook falls to all-time low of $589, Belkin’s Apple Watch Series 8 Fast Charger $51, and much more…
If you’ve been holding out on picking up a new iPad, well, now’s your time. Though it’s not the latest model, Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is still a great tablet. With 2TB of storage and Wi-Fi 6, the 11-inch iPad Pro packs Face ID, a 120Hz ProMotion P3 display, all-day battery life, and compatibility with the latest Apple Pencil. Whether you’re a digital artist or college student, the Apple Pencil portion of the iPad Pro makes it easy to draw or take notes. On sale right now for $599 off in a clear-out event at Amazon, right now this premium tablet can be picked up for $1,099, marking a new all-time low.
For on-the-go gaming, have you considered picking up a gaming…Chromebook? Well, it’s now a reality and Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook makes it easy to do. With a 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6, and an i5 processor, you’ll be able to play local or cloud-based games with ease. It includes a 3-month trial of GeForce Now to stream your favorite titles from the cloud and with ChromeOS, there’s support for Android apps so you can install games locally as well. On sale for $589, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now the best time yet to pick it up.
Those who have the latest Apple Watch Series 8 likely want to leverage the fast charging capabilities that the smartwatch comes with. Right now, Belkin’s Fast Charger for Apple Watch is on sale for $51, which marks a rare chance to save. Coming within $1 of our previous holiday mention, this not only delivers fast charging to Apple Watch, but also makes it ideal for your nightstand thanks to its fold-up puck.
This week's best reviews and hands-on coverage
Hands-on with Razer’s impressive new RTX 4090 Blade 16/18 laptops, more at CES 2023
Pre-Orders
New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
New Products, Guides, more
LG’s 2023 OLED TV lineup brings new Alpha Gen6 processor and webOS updates
- Panasonic’s new LUMIX S5II/X full-frame mirrorless cameras record C4K indefinitely
- Loona is the new adorable little smart robot puppy you’ve always dreamed about
- Meet Ring Car Cam, Amazon’s new smart dash cam finally launching in February
- GIGABYTE refreshes laptop lineup with 13th Gen. i9/RTX 4090 models, more at CES 2023
- Anker’s CES 2023 lineup includes a USB-C monitor stand, wireless mic kit, and more
- Sync your desktop and audio to Twinkly LED lights with its Entertainment Hub software
- OWC unveils ‘first full-featured’ 11-port 8K Thunderbolt Dock with integrated power at CES
- Nomad expands Apple Watch band collection with two premium aluminum link styles
- ASUS launches new hot-swappable keyboard and ‘first’ tri-mode Xbox/PC controller at CES
- GE debuts first Matter smart home accessories alongside flashier Dynamic Effects lineup
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO grows Botanical Collection with new Wildflower Bouquet and Dried Flower Centerpiece sets
- LEGO announces winner of 50th anniversary Dungeons & Dragons contest, 3,000-piece Ideas set on the way
- LEGO debuts four new 100th anniversary Disney BrickHeadz
Top Apple Deals
iPad Air 5 delivers Apple’s M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and cellular connectivity at $99 off
- Score deep discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases from $21 (Reg. $49+)
- iPhone 14 series see New Year discounts with bundled $200 GC and AirPods Pro 2 ($449 off)
Top Google Deals
New Amazon lows land on Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro routers from $159 (Reg. $200+)
- Google Nest cameras on sale to start 2023: Video Doorbell Battery $150, more from $80
Top Deals
Anker ends week with New Year’s sale on iPhone and Android essentials from $13
- Nintendo’s 2023 New Year Sale now live from $2: TMNT, Mario, Zelda, Captain Toad, and more
- Pelican’s rugged waterproof MagSafe Wallet hits its best Amazon price yet at $28 (30% off)
- Nintendo’s 1-yr. Switch Online Family plan with 256GB microSD drops to $50 (Reg. up to $88)
- Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is back! Save up to 60% off UGG, Nike, more + free shipping
