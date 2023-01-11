Score an extra official Apple Watch Sport Band at $35 (Reg. $49), plus Nike+ from $25

Amazon is now discounting a selection of official Apple Watch Sport Bands in several different styles down to $34.99 shipped. All detailed down below the fold, these are resting at some of the best prices we’ve ever seen if not hitting new all-time lows outright. Each one is down from the usual $49 going rate in order to deliver 29% in savings. Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, there are Nike+ editions which are also on sale that double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort. Check out all of the options here and then head below for more from $25.

Sport Band styles on sale:

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be.

