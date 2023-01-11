Seagate’s latest 1TB Internal PlayStation 5 Game Drive SSD hits Amazon low at $128

Amazon is now offering the Seagate Game Drive M.2 1TB Internal PlayStation 5 Solid-State Drive for $128.10 shipped. Regularly $150, this model hit Amazon for the first time back in October and is now at a solid 15% off the going rate. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have tracked since release and sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. Specifically designed for PlayStation 5 (disc and digital version), it upgrades your internal storage with an additional 1TB of game capacity. Its custom, built-in heatsink is designed to “minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance” while meeting Sony’s specification with an M.2 form-factor and more than respectable speeds at up to 7,300MB/s for both playing and storing titles directly on the drive. The extended 5-year warranty is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

A more affordable solution that will work with both PS5 and a PC battlestation rig comes by way of the discount we are still tracking on the 2022 model WD_BLACK’s 2022 model 7,300MB/s 1TB SN850X heatsink internal SSD. Now down at $110 shipped, while it might not be specifically made for Sony’s gaming console, it also delivers a less expensive solution with very similar specs. Get a closer look at the deal right here.

While the new DualSense Edge pro controller from Sony is about to hit store shelves later this month, you’ll want to browse through some of the latest from the world of PlayStation below in the meantime:

Seagate Game Drive PS5 SSD features:

OPTIMIZED FOR PS5 Built to seamlessly work with both Digital and Standard Editions of PS5.

COOL SPEED AHEAD Custom heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time.

DOWNLOAD. UPDATE. PLAY. Digital and Standard Edition PS5 games operate directly from the M.2 SSD.

ABSOLUTE PERFORMANCE Up to 7300/6000MB/s read/write speeds harnesses the full power of PCIe Gen4.

WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty.

