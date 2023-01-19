Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subs hit the best price in months at $24 (Reg. $45)

Trusted online retailer CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $23.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently listed at $41.50 via Amazon, this is nearly 48% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $1 below our previous mention, on par with the offers we saw over Black Friday last year, and provides a notable chance to extend your subscription at a major discount. CDKeys regularly serves up some of the lowest prices around for extending Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions with quick and simple digitally delivery so you never have to pay full price. Microsoft has already confirmed an official price increase on its first party games and this might very well happen to Game Pass at some point so it might be a good idea to ensure you’re locked in at this discounted prices if you regularly use the service and plan to do so into the future. Head below or additional details.

For those unfamiliar, Game Pass Ultimate provides all of the perks and benefits of the Live Gold setup – FREE games, discounted digital titles, online access, and more – alongside direct access to the on-demand game streaming library that is regularly updated with new titles.

Alongside this ongoing price drop on the collectible Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge, Microsoft has already been quite busy this year with gaming promotions, a new bundle, and its upcoming showcase event scheduled for next week. You can get a closer look at the new embossed Xbox Oreo cookies complete with bonus in-game goodies as well as the new official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle. But just make sure you dive into our pre-coverage of the upcoming Xbox Developer_Direct event that’s set to showcase gameplay for Elder Scrolls, Redfall, and more next week.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

