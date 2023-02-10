Save $200 on Dyson’s Pure Cool Link TP02 Tower Purifier Fan today at $300 shipped

Dyson is now offering its Pure Cool Link TP02 Tower Purifier Fan for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $500, this $200 price drop is the lowest we can find. While we have seen some refurbished listings with stunted warranties in the $200 and $220 range, this is matching the previous deal price and Black Friday offer for a new unit. This model is also selling for the full $500 at Best Buy and nearly as much via Walmart. You’re looking at Dyson’s air purifier tech alongside its bladeless fan system. This hybrid unit is designed to keep your spaces cool in the warmer months while cleaning your air all year round. The smartphone control, real-time air quality reports, Alexa voice command support, and its ability to remove “up to 99.97% of allergens and pollutants” round out the main features here. Head below for more details.

If a more basic air purifier will do the trick for you, and you’re not intersted in the smart fan action on the Dyson, there are certainly more affordable options. The simple LEVOIT Core Mini model comes in at under $45 shipped right now and we just happened to have featured a deal on LEVOIT’s Core 400S True HEPA Air Purifier with Alexa and Assistant support. Now at a new low of $180, this one delivers some notable smart functionality but still comes in at $120 under the price of the Dyson variant above.

For more household upgrades, swing by our dedicated hub and the rest of the ongoing smart home deals from this week as well. Some highlights there that will also help with the air quality and comfort of your space include things like Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat as well as the new HomeKit-ready ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced that is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low.

Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifier Fan features:

Reduce allergens and pollutants in your home with this Dyson Pure Cool air purifier. The intelligent design automatically responds to conditions in the air, and the Dyson Link app lets you control the purifier with your smart phone. Replaceable filters keep this Dyson Pure Cool air purifier running smoothly, and the integrated fan delivers cool air when you need it. Monitors, reacts and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. LED display dims – no disturbance. Captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, mold, dust and pet dander.

