Anker’s PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank is a 9to5Toys’ favorite at $110 (Save $40)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its beloved GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $109.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at $40 in savings as well as the second-best discount to date. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best in nearly 2 months since back during the start of the holiday shopping season. Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info and then head below for more.

While it was originally excluded from last week’s sale, the flagship power bank above joins in on the GaNPrime discounts we recently saw go live. All starting at $45, there’s an assortment of chargers geared to use at home or on-the-go all outfitted with USB-C GaN technology. One particular highlight is taking 30% off the PowerCore 65W power bank at $70, though there are plenty of other notable discounts worth a look, too.

Though for even more power in your portable arsenal, Anker’s just-released PowerHouse 767 power station is also joining in on the savings this week. Stepping up far beyond what the lead deal can deliver, this flagship offering can power everything from your gear during blackouts to tailgates and camping trips and is now $400 off. That is then joined by several of Anker’s other latest power station releases, too, from $200.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank features:

Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge. Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.

