Amazon is now offering theÂ Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard forÂ $179.99 shipped. Delivering one of the very first chances to save since launching earlier in the fall, todayâ€™s offer delivers the second-best offer yet at $20 off. Delivering one of Logitechâ€™s latest keyboards, the recent G715 release arrives with a slick white design that comes backed by per-key RGB backlighting and GX Red tactile switches. The wireless form-factor works over both Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz wireless receiver, and also features other fun inclusions like a dedicated volume scroll bar, media controls, and a customizable top plate. Though my favorite aspect of the keyboard has to be theÂ bundled wrist rest, which is shaped like a cloud to really round out the stylings of the setup. The G713 wired version is also on sale and goes for $155.49, down from $170. OurÂ hands-on reviewÂ talks all about the aesthetics and features of both keyboards, too. Head below for more from $78.

Another one of the flagship releases from the Logitech Aurora collection is on sale right now, with the G735 Wireless Gaming Headset hitting $193.91 at Amazon. Youâ€™re typically looking at paying $230, with todayâ€™s offer stacking up to the second-best weâ€™ve seen at $36 off. Delivering a cord-free gaming experience centered around Logitechâ€™s LIGHTSYNC technology, the headset has integrated RGB lights for some added flair to complement that sleek white colorway. On top of its detachable microphone, thereâ€™s also Bluetooth connectivity and support for a 2.4GHz wireless USB adapter thatâ€™s also included in the box. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

And if youâ€™re looking for a mouse to round out the collection, the Logitech G705 completes the Aurora collection with much of that same white palette. Thereâ€™s of course RGB lighting to really drive home other gamer vibes, as well as the same optional Bluetooth or USB receiver wireless connectivty. All of that arrives at the $77.99 price tag courtesy of Amazon, which is down from the usual $100 going rate. Much like the rest of the Aurora collection, we took a hands-on look at how all of the gear stacks up in our review last fall.

Dive into our PC gaming guide for all of the other best price cuts to start the week, too.

Logitech Aurora G715 Keyboard features:

The G715 Gaming Keyboard from the Aurora Collection delivers low-key vibes with high-key performance so you can express yourself and play your way. Float away with its dreamy white design and comfy, cloud-shaped keyboard palm rest. With a tenkeyless layout and adjustable height, this is an ideal compact mechanical keyboard for gaming that gives you that good game feeling, all-day long.

