Amazon smart home gear event live from $15: Plug, lamp, thermostat, more (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off a range of its in-house smart home gear. Alongside smart plugs, the thermostat, and more, the Echo Glow smart lamp is also marked down to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While Amazon’s new Halo Rise smart lamp has arrived, the Glow remains a current-generation device for bringing some smart lighting to the kid’s room. Alongside the ability to be paired with “any Alexa device,” kids can change its color or brightness with voice commands, make use of the rainbow timer that provides a “visual reminder to help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.” Kids can ask “Alexa to start a dance party, have fun with dynamic modes like color flow, campfire, siren, firetruck,” and more. Head below for additional details and Amazon smart home deals.

Today’s Amazon smart home sale doesn’t stop there though, alongside a host of smart TVs, speakers, and more, you’ll find the rest of today’s Gold Box offers listed below:

We are also still tracking a notable deal on the meross multi-color HomeKit smart lamp for something similar that isn’t geared towards the kids. Just be sure to stop by our smart home deal hub for additional offers including the collection of EVE gear that is now 20% off, from air quality sensors to outdoor security cameras, and more. Everything you need to know about these deals are waiting right here.

Echo Glow smart lamp features:

A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

Kids can create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.

Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer – As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.

