This 2,000A portable jump starter is a must for spring road trips at best price in months of $64

THIKPO (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of its portable jump-starters and jumper cables priced from $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick from the sale is the 2,000A Portable Jump Starter for $63.99. Down from $80, this 20% discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. In fact, it’s the first time that we’ve seen it fall this low in price since back in November. Capable of jump-starting up to 6.5L diesel or 8L gas engines, this portable battery is a must-have for spring road trips. Essentially, if your car battery dies while on-the-go, then hooking this up will jump-start it without the need of another vehicle. It also functions as an 18,000mAh portable battery for your smartphone, delivering two USB-A ports capable of 2.1A of charging as well. Plus, there’s a built-in LED light to illuminate the engine bay as you jump-start and a digital LCD display which showcases how much charge it has left. Check out the other deals at Amazon then head below for more.

Those looking to save some cash should consider the NDDI 800mA 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer. While it won’t jump-start your car, this is perfect for keeping a battery charged and maintained for a vehicle that isn’t driven often. Coming in at $13 Prime shipped, it also won’t break the bank and would be a great addition to today’s lead deal as well.

If you just need to charge a smartphone on-the-go, then consider picking up a Baseus MagSafe power bank which is made with the iPhone 14 in mind. On sale from $29, there’s at least 20% to save here and the magnetic battery snaps to the back of iPhone 12 or newer smartphones to charge without wires at up to 7.5W.

THINKPO 2,000A Portable Jump Starter features:

2,000-Amp car jump starter can quickly start a depleted car battery, up to 25 times on a single charge. Even if the battery voltage is too low (below 9V), pressing the “BOOST” button will force the car to restart. The Powrun jump starter battery pack can start up to 6.5-liter diesel and 8.0-liter gasoline engines and is suitable for cars, SUVs and trucks with a 12V battery.

