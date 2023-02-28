Apple’s new M2/Pro Mac mini see first discounts with $50 in savings starting at $549

First launching at the start of the year, Amazon is now offering some of the first chances to save on the all-new M2 Mac mini. Headlined by the elevated M2 Pro configuration with even better performance packed into that same beloved build, you can bring home the 16-core/512GB/16GB model for $1,249.99 shipped. That’s down $49 from the usual $1,299 going rate while delivering the best we’ve ever seen from Amazon. In fact, it is the retailer’s first chance to save, and only the second discount to date overall. The baseline M2 Mac mini is also on sale and marked down to $549 for the very first time at B&H, too. This $50 discount is a new all-time low.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience, too.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features. Down from $100, you can bring this to your workstation for $80 right now.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

