OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub complements your M2 Mac at $120 all-time low (Save $59)

OWC’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $119.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon has been clipped. After just launching last fall, this is still one of the first discounts to date thanks to the drop from its usual $179 going rate. The $59 in savings today stack up to a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention, too. Delivering one of the more compact offerings on the market for a Thunderbolt 4 hub, this offering from OWC packs four ports which are accessible via the single TB4 cable that plugs into your Mac or other compatible device. There are notably three Thunderbolt 4 ports which gives you the flexibility to outfit your MacBook with whatever adapters or drives your setup calls for. It even has a 60W power passthrough for powering your device from that single cable, as well as a USB-A slot to round out the package. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

As far as more affordable Thunderbolt 4 offerings go, the lead deal is as good as it gets for being able to expand a Mac or PC with the latest standard. The usually more affordable Anker alternative sells for more right now, and even models from lesser-known brands aren’t as low as OWC’s solution. Though if you could use some added slack for pairing the hub with your MacBook, OWC’s Thunderbolt 4 cables also come in longer lengths, too. The 1-meter version goes for $34, and is a notable option for making sure you can hide the hub out of site on your desk with plenty of slack to spare.

As for devices to plug into the OWC hub, the best price yet has arrived on Apple’s all-new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Following a $200 discount, you can now turn all of the power of the new portable machine into more of a desktop solution thanks to the lead deal while taking advantage of a rare discount that lands at $1,799. Or if you’re more partial to a setup that’s all about the desktop, Apple’s new M2 Mac mini is also getting in on the first discounts starting at $549.

OWC Thunderbolt 4 Hub features:

For the first time ever, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub lets you consolidate and simplify the connectivity between all your devices with all the Thunderbolt ports you’ve always wanted. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub’s four Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports and one USB port massively expand your connection possibilities. Now you can do more, effortlessly on your Apple M1 Mac or iPad, any Apple Intel-based Mac with Thunderbolt 3, or any Thunderbolt 4 PC.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

