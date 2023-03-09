8Bitdo’s 2022 customizable Ultimate Wired Controller hits one of its best prices yet at $28.50

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller in white for $28.67 shipped. Regularly $35, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for the white model – this comes within cents of the best on the black variant. Not to be confused with the older Pro 2 Wired Controller that is also now on sale, the Ultimate model on tap here today launched last summer at $35 and has only seen a few price drops since. Features include the usual thumbsticks, D-Pad, face buttons, and triggers alongside a pair of pro back paddle buttons and compatibility with Windows 10 and up, Android, Nintendo Switch, and more. From within the Ultimate software, users can adjust the hair trigger sensitivity, vibration amount, and save custom button maps across three profiles. More details right here and down below.

If the 8Bitdo pedigree and customization options aren’t getting you excited, something like this basic PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch can save you some cash. It’s hard to imagine it feeling as nice in your hands as the 8Bitdo model above, but at $17 Prime shipped, if you’re not overly picky about the details here and are just looking for a spare gamepad, it is less pricey.

We are now less than 24 hours from Mario Day 2023. While physical game deals and price drops on Mario Live Home Circuit have already gone live as expected, we will be seeing the special holiday console bundle, even more game deals, and plenty of accessories from the major third-party brands. Stay locked to 9to5Toys as we will be delivering updates non-stop for the next day or two so you don’t miss out on any of the deals.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller features:

Compatible with Windows 10 and above, android 9.0 and above, Raspberry Pi & Switch 3.0.0 and above, and SteamOS Holo 3.4 and above.

2 Pro back paddle buttons

Ultimate software on PC

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers

Enhanced grip & a 1.8 meter cable

Ultimate Wired Controller is compatible with Steam Deck now

