HyperX’s new Gladiate Xbox controller delivers force feedback, custom mapping, more for $35

The HyperX Clutch Gladiate has finally arrived on store shelves. HyperX – a PC gaming company we feature around here on the regular – unveiled its very first Xbox-certified gamepad back at the top of the year. Alongside its HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mice, the new HyperX Clutch Gladiate enhanced wired controller debuted at CES 2023 this year with some solid pro-grade features at a lower price point and is now available for purchase on Amazon and elsewhere for the first time. Head below for more details.

HyperX’s new Clutch Gladiate controller now live at $35

While the brand is certainly more well-known for its PC-focused gear, it is ready to dive in head first with Xbox gamers now as well (make sure you check out HyperX’s new limited-edition 3D Printed Coco the Cozy Cat keycap though). For those who may have missed out on our CES coverage of the controller’s debut, let’s quickly go over some of the main features to check out here.

Officially licensed under the Design for Xbox label, HyperX says the gamepad is “built for Xbox players to help enhance their gaming experience and maximize performance,” all at quite an affordable price tag as well.

As we mentioned above the HyperX Clutch Gladiate delivers a sort of pro controller-like setup but at a budget-friendly MSRP – this is a basic wired third-party alternative at is heart, but includes some of the features we come to love on the Elite Series 2 gamepad and more.

While there is now removable triggers and hardware customizations per say, gamers do have access to things like dual trigger locks to “set the lock position for short pulls to execute actions faster, or keep the longer pulls for trigger actions that need more finesse.” That’s on top of customizable and programmable back buttons, textured grips, and dual rumble motors:

Officially licensed under Design for Xbox, the wired controller features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons to optimize control and adjust to different ways that various gamers play. In addition, powerful dual rumble motors add immersive and intuitive force feedback cues.

Now officially available for purchase directly from Amazon, you can score the HyperX Clutch Gladiate wired controller for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at $34.99 shipped.

