Spring savings make Google Pixel 7/Pro more affordable from $499 (Save $100+), Pixel 6a at $299

Starting off the week, Amazon is now offering a chance to save on both of Google’s latest Android smartphones. Leading the way, the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro now starts at $749 shipped in several styles for the 128GB capacity. Down from $899, this is delivering $150 in savings as well as a match of the second-best price. We haven’t seen it sell for less in over a month, and that was just $10 less than today’s markdown. You can also save $100 on both of the 256GB and 512GB elevated storage capacities.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

If the more flagship feature set of the Pro model above aren’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $499 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. This is also matching the second-best price to date at within $10 or so of the all-time low. It’s the best we’ve seen since sporadic discounts within the first week of the New Year, as well. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $100 off, too.

But for those who just want to skip the higher-end feature sets for something more affordable, the Google Pixel 6a has your back. This more affordable handset already clocks in with a more palletable $449 price tag on any other day, but now is dropping down to an all-time low. Now on sale for $299 shipped courtesy of Amazon, you’re looking at 33% in savings alongside a match of the best price to date. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season, and still marks one of the first times it has dropped this low.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s latest budget-friendly handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 7/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

