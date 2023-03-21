Panasonic’s popular nose, ear, facial trimmer with vac system just dropped to $13 (Reg. $21)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome Goodspanasonic
Reg. $21 $13
Panasonic ER430K Trimmer

Amazon has now kicked off a notable new Panasonic shaver and personal grooming sale headlined by the brand’s Wet/Dry Nose, Ear and Facial Hair Trimmer with Vacuum Cleaning System. Regularly $21, you can land one for just $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model carried a $20 or $21 price for almost all of 2022 and is now matching the lowest we have tracked in well over a year at Amazon. Alongside the wet/dry designs and multi-use functionality – face detailing, nose, and ears – it also has a handy vacuum cleaning system built-in. The safety cone design protects your skin, according to Panasonic, while guiding cut hairs into the vacuum system and not onto the floor or elsewhere. It operates with a single AA battery for 90 straight minutes and comes with both a travel pouch and protective cover. Head below for more details and Panasonic deals.  

While there’s no denying how notable the price above is, there are some more affordable options out there from well known brands. This Remington nose, ear, and detail trimmer, for example, sells for $9 Prime shipped on Amazon, much like this even more popular model from Micro Touch that sells for $10. Just note, you won’t get the built-in vacuum system with these models. 

Dive into the rest of the now live Panasonic personal grooming sale at Amazon right here and then swing by our fashion hub to upgrade your wardrobe to further enhance your new look this spring and summer. There are loads of big-time sales in there, not the least of which is the adidas Mid-Season event that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles and deals starting from just $6. Get a closer look at that in our deal coverage

Panasonic ER430K Trimmer features:

  • Vacuum system that whisks away hair clippings
  • Use wet or dry and head is washable for easy maintenance and is fully immersible
  • Eronomic design makes it easy to hold and position
  • Dual-Edge hypo-allergenic 60-degree blade cuts cleanly without pulling
  • Operates on 1 “aa” battery (not included) for 90-minute operation, includes travel pouch and protective cover

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
panasonic

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Dock iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 on Belkin’s 15W ...
Official Super Mario Bros. Movie action figure and coll...
Save $50 on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad for only t...
Under Armour Spring Event takes up to 50% off outlet st...
Jackery’s latest Explorer Pro power stations on sale ...
OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub complements your M2 Ma...
Best price ever now live on the MagSafe PopSockets grip...
Instant’s Dual Pod Plus brews K-Cups, Nespresso p...
Load more...
Show More Comments