Panasonic’s popular nose, ear, facial trimmer with vac system just dropped to $13 (Reg. $21)

Amazon has now kicked off a notable new Panasonic shaver and personal grooming sale headlined by the brand’s Wet/Dry Nose, Ear and Facial Hair Trimmer with Vacuum Cleaning System. Regularly $21, you can land one for just $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model carried a $20 or $21 price for almost all of 2022 and is now matching the lowest we have tracked in well over a year at Amazon. Alongside the wet/dry designs and multi-use functionality – face detailing, nose, and ears – it also has a handy vacuum cleaning system built-in. The safety cone design protects your skin, according to Panasonic, while guiding cut hairs into the vacuum system and not onto the floor or elsewhere. It operates with a single AA battery for 90 straight minutes and comes with both a travel pouch and protective cover. Head below for more details and Panasonic deals.

While there’s no denying how notable the price above is, there are some more affordable options out there from well known brands. This Remington nose, ear, and detail trimmer, for example, sells for $9 Prime shipped on Amazon, much like this even more popular model from Micro Touch that sells for $10. Just note, you won’t get the built-in vacuum system with these models.

Dive into the rest of the now live Panasonic personal grooming sale at Amazon right here and then swing by our fashion hub to upgrade your wardrobe to further enhance your new look this spring and summer. There are loads of big-time sales in there, not the least of which is the adidas Mid-Season event that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles and deals starting from just $6. Get a closer look at that in our deal coverage.

Panasonic ER430K Trimmer features:

Vacuum system that whisks away hair clippings

Use wet or dry and head is washable for easy maintenance and is fully immersible

Eronomic design makes it easy to hold and position

Dual-Edge hypo-allergenic 60-degree blade cuts cleanly without pulling

Operates on 1 “aa” battery (not included) for 90-minute operation, includes travel pouch and protective cover

