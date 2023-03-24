NordicTrack’s smart Alexa-ready adjustable dumbbell pair just hit a new $281 all-time low

Update: After seeing a couple more than solid price drops over the last week or so, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set. Now down at $281.47 shipped, that’s about $11 under the previous Amazon low and the best we can have seen. Specs and features are as follows.

Amazon is offering the NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set (pair) for $347.49 $312.74 shipped. Regularly $429, this is a nice $82 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a few fleeting offers at $300, mainly over the holidays last year, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the smart dumbbell set and the first price drop we have seen since early January. If you’re looking for a high-quality set of adjustable dumbbells to invest in for your home gym, this is a particularly intelligent option with notable price drop attached. Quickly able to adjust in increments between 5 and 50 pounds via the included floor rack that also keeps things organized in between uses, the system leverages a high-tech motorized weight selector to make it all happen. As opposed to some of the mechanical pin-based systems out there, it uses both voice-control (via compatible Alexa gear) or manual selection. They feature “ergonomic” square weight plates alongside non-slip handles as well as an integrated tablet stand for supporting connected workouts (a 30-day iFit membership is included here) as well as an onboard digital LED screen to display your current weight selection. You can get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts. More details below.

If the more high-end brand name option above isn’t getting you excited, something like this set of FLYBIRD adjustable dumbbells might be a better a fit with a lower price tag. Ranging from $90 up to $180, depending on the weight range you’re after, they deliver a similar experience to the model above without having to spend as much cash. Just don’t expect to get the Alexa action and motorized weight selection.

Looking for a new set of earbuds to join you on workouts this spring and summer? Something like the Beats Fit Pro are a notable option and we are currently tracking a solid price drop on them. Regularly $200, you can now land a set at $55 off the going rate with multiple color options available at the discounted rate. Get a closer look at the deal and specs right here.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

