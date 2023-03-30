8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate Xbox Controller comes within cents of the all-time low at $35 today

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S for $34.99 shipped in black. Regularly $45, this is 22% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is one of only a few times we have seen the latest-model Xbox gamepad from the brand in this price range in 2023 and comes within cents of the one-time low. This one launched at this time last year as the brand’s first truly Xbox-inspired gamepad design. Alongside the expected collection of shoulder triggers, face buttons, and a D-pad, you’ll also notice that iconic asymmetric Xbox thumbstick alignment present and accounted for. The usual 8Bitdo custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity adjustments are available via its Ultimate software alongside compatibility with Microsoft’s current-generation consoles, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, iOS, and Android. Additional details can be found right here and then head below for more.

While you’re not going to get the same level of customization, the PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a more affordable solution at $27 shipped. If you’re just looking for casual extra gamepad for couch co-op and the like, it will still deliver an otherwise similar setup with the asymmetric-style Xbox thumbsticks that will at least feel familiar to Microsoft gamers.

You’ll find all of today’s best console game deals waiting in our daily roundup and be sure to check out the new Diablo IV Xbox bundle loaded with in-game bonuses Microsoft unveiled earlier today. We also just went hands-on with the new HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller where we dubbed it a budget gaming beast.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Designed in a playful pastel pink to add a bit of color to your gaming setup. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above. Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC. Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly. Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more. Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones. Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!