Apple’s latest 512GB M2 Mac mini falls to new all-time low of $690 (Save $109), more from $549

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. Notably dropping the 512GB version down to $689.99 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $799. Today’s offer amounts to $109 in savings while beating our previous mention by $10 in order to land at the best price ever. Those who can get away with less storage will also find the entry-level 256GB capacity at $549, down from $599.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features.

Heading into the second half of the work week, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

