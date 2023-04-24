Score an open-box Meta Quest 2 VR headset for less than ever before at $330 (Orig. $500)

Woot today is now offering the Meta Quest 2 25GB Virtual Reality Headset for $330.56 in open-box condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Originally fetching $500, it currently sells for $429 on sale at Amazon with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low. There’s $170 in savings to be had, as well. Whether you know it by the Oculus or Meta naming scheme, the Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Among Us VR and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with FaceBook, as well. Back when we first reviewed the headset, we noted that it was “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” That leap forward still stands today, as this is one of the best values around for virtual reality. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of the included savings, pairing the featured VR headset with the official Oculus Elite Strap is certainly worth a look. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place. Plus, it’s also $5 off right now, too.

All of today’s other best deals from the gaming space are now up for grabs in our usual guide. As we do every day, we round up all of the most notable price cuts for your console, be it for your PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Switch. Today’s batch has Callisto Protocol hitting a $19 low to go alongside the likes of Pokémon Violet, Broforce, and much more.

Meta/Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

