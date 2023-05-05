Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue styles hit $160 (Save $40)

Just revealed at the earlier in the year, Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new styles of Beats Fit Pro. These new earbuds just launched with a $200 price tag back in February, but are now marked down to $159.95 shipped across all three of the new designs including Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. That $40 in savings delivers the first chance to save and a new all-time low on this specific colorway. It is the third-best price to date across the board, for comparison. Several other styles are also getting in on the savings today, too. The original styles also land at $160, but are within $10 of the Amazon low.

Beats Fit Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and now on sale just in time to complement all of those upcoming outdoor workouts. Or even just those daily listening habits. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Amazon is now offering Beats Studio Buds for $99.95 in all six colors. Down from its usual $150 going rate regardless of which colorway catches your interest, today’s offer lands at 33% off. It’s $20 under our previous March mention, and comes within $10 of the year’s best price last set back in January. Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking some of the best prices of the year on Apple’s AirPods 3, which deliver less of a fitness focus than either of the Beats buds above. But if you’re looking for something even more capable, we’re tracking the first discount so far on the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds. These are already a 9to5 favorite, delivering some of the clearest audio fidelity on the market to go alongside reliable ANC and a discounted $349 going rate.

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

