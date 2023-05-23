Lexar 2,000MB/s 512GB RGB metal sandblasted portable gaming SSD at $52 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonLexar
Reg. $75+ $52
Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB Gaming Portable External Solid-State Drive

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on one of the best bang for your buck portable gaming SSDs out there. You can now score the Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB down at $51.99 shipped. This one launched in May of last year at $130 shipped and has more recently been sitting in the $75 to $90 range. Today’s offer is well below our $75 March mention and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison’s sake, the 512GB model here today comes in at $33 under the price of the comparable WD_BLACK P40 – an equally as modern option with the same storage and speeds as the Lexar model featured here today. While the lighting on the SL660 Blaze isn’t quite as customizable, it clocks in at the same 2,000MB/s, delivers a more unique form-factor, and features an “aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock, and vibration resistance.” Head below for more details. 

While you won’t get the RGB lighting or that unique sandblasted form-factor, you can save a touch more with the Kingston XS2000 model. The 500GB variant is currently sitting at $49 shipped with the same speeds as the Lexar above alongside a host of other portable SSD price drops

Gaming Week is well underway now and we are tracking a host of price drops across a series of game drives, Logitech gear, mechanical keyboards, and more. So be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for loads of new lows and price drops to kit out your battlestation while the price is right. We are even tracking new lows on Sony’s latest INZONE PC/PS5 spatial audio headsets with prices starting from $58 shipped on Amazon. Get a closer look at those right here

Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB SSD features:

  • Take your gaming experience to the next level with blazing-fast USB 3.2 Gen2x2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write
  • Enhance your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB LEDs
  • Features a premium aluminum enclosure with a sandblasted finish for added protection, shock and vibration resistant
  • Includes 256-bit AES encryption software solution to protect files securely
  • Includes a detachable stand for added style and a durable pouch for added convenience

