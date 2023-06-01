Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with U1 chip at new 2023 low of $80, or $20 each

On sale for one of the first times this year, Verizon is now discounting a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags. Marking a new 2023 low in the process, the bundle normally sells for $99 and is now marked down to $79.99 shipped. Today’s offer is only the fourth discount of the year at $19 off and clocks in at $7 under our previous mention. The last time we saw it sell for less was back in November of last year, for comparison. This also drops each tracker down to $20 each. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators are a must-have for anyone looking to bring a little extra peace of mind to their gear. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface all thanks to the inclusion of a U1 chip, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $27.99. That isn’t quite as good of a value as the per-tracker price found in the bundle above, but lets you make out for far less. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and one of the best discounts to date. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

With the new work week now halfway over, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest flagship M2 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

