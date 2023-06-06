Land some economic storage capacity with 16TB of WD desktop HDD at $230 ($14/TB)

If you’re looking for some affordable backup storage, Amazon is now offering the WD 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive for $229.99 shipped. Originally $350, this model sold in the $300 range at Amazon for most of last year and has most recently been going for around $270 there. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low to deliver a good chunk of backup and Time Machine storage space for less. While this HDD option isn’t going to be anywhere near as fast as an SSD counterpart, it is also going for about $14 per TB here today, which is well under the $50 or more you would pay for a solid-state solution. Ready for Windows machines out of the box or for Mac with a quick reformat, this is an economic choice for full machine backups, photos, and archiving other data and documents. Head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost solution that still takes advantage of economical HDD storage should be to drop the capacity down. Something like this 10TB Seagate model is a solid choice that’s selling for $180 right now on Amazon. It’s clearly not as low a price on a TB by TB basis as today’s lead deal, but is still well under the price of 10TB of SSD storage and another solid option for backups and the like.

However, if you are after the speedy SSD options for your EDC, check out the ongoing price drops below:

WD 16TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

WD Elements desktop storage with USB 3.0 offers reliable, high-capacity, add-on storage, fast data transfer rates and universal connectivity with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 devices. The sleek design features 16TB capacity plus WD quality and reliability.

