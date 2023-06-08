Birkenstock Last Chance Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $48

Birkenstock is offering an extra 10% off last chance styles with you sign up for a Membership (free to join here). Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on sandals, clogs, boots, sneakers, and more. Better yet, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale are the Arizona Shearling Leather Sandals. This style is currently marked down to $89 and originally sold for $165. These shoes are available in three color options and have sizing for men and women alike. The shearling lining adds a layer of warmth as well as the footbed is highly cushioned. Plus, the slip-on design allows you to head out the door in a breeze. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
