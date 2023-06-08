Save a massive 68% on Pelican’s adventure-ready, ultra-protective AirPods Pro case at $13

The official Case-Mate Walmart storefront is now offering the best price we have ever tracked on the Pelican Marine Series AirPods Pro Waterproof Case at $12.99. Shipping is free for Walmart+ members (free trial) or in orders over $35. Regularly up to $40 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a massive 68% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It appears as though the Amazon listing might price match here, but as of right now you’re looking at a new all-time low via Walmart. If you’re in the market for some serious protection against the elements to safeguard your AirPods Pro (it works with both the first- and second-generation models but doesn’t include the lanyard cut out), this Pelican case is what you need. You’re looking at an IP68-certified cover to shield your Apple earbuds from “water, dust, dirt, or snow” no matter where you summer adventures might take you, alongside military-grade drop protection and an anti-fingerprint coating. Wireless charging compatibility and a 4-corner airbag design are in place here as well. More details below.

If you are, however, just looking for a more minimalist option to protect against scratches and bumps, the BRG sheath is one of the most affordable out there. Now under starting from under $10 Prime shipped, there are loads of color options, a cut out for Apple’s lanyard connector, and they are wireless charging compatible. Dive in right here.

But speaking of AirPods cases, Nomad makes some of the better options out there and we are now tracking some relatively rare deals on them starting from $20 lows.

Still looking to upgrade to Apple’s latest pro-grade buds? Now is a great time to do with the official Amazon listing currently siting at $49 off the going rate. Pricing on what is the best wireless earbuds in the price range rarely ever drop any lower than the $200 you can score them for right now and all of the details you need are right here.

Pelican Marine Series AirPods Pro case features:

Marine Series: This Pelican Marine series armor case for Airpods Pro 2019 is IP68 Certified to shield your devices from accidental splashes of water, dust, dirt, or snow; Its Slim design with soft-touch over-mold is easy to hold and won’t slide off surfaces

Military-Grade Drop Protection: This shockproof armor case for AirPods Pro is made of durable hard shell material with a matte surface finish, to provide all-around protection against drops, scratches, and bumps; Anti Fingerprint and anti-dust coating keeps it smudge-free and shining

Unobstructed Charging: Compatible with Both wired (Lightning) and wireless (Qi) charging without removing the protective case, for an easy charging experience; Precisely designed port covers prevent any dust from entering and scratching the body of the device, and deliver high protection

