Native Union’s unique Lightning cables, MagSafe chargers, and other Apple gear now 30% off

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now taking 30% off nearly all of Native Union’s latest Apple accessories. Shipping is free across the board, and discounts now start at just $10. A highlight has the new Native Union Belt Cable Duo dropping down to $34.99. It typically sells for $50 and is now going on sale for one of the very first times since debuting in December. The 30% discount is delivering a new all-time low, too. The Native Union Belt Cable Duo lives up to its name by featuring two different options for charging a device. The USB-C cable terminates on the other end of its 5-foot cord in either USB-C or Lightning connections, letting you power up your iPhone or a MacBook from the same accessory. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect. Then head below for more highlights.

Another highlight has the Native Union Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand on sale for $125.99. This is down from the usual $180 going rate and marking a new 2023 low at 30% off. It’s an extra 10% below previous mentions and the first chance to save in months. As Native Union’s latest Apple-friendly charging station, this 3-in-1 offering packs a main 7.5W MagSafe mount for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. There’s also a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like, as well as a removable Apple Watch dock. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Other chances to save on Native Union’s unique Apple accessories are of course live at Amazon today, too. We’ve picked out some additional favorites below, all of which are now 30% off and at a new 2023 low:

Native Union Belt Cable Duo features:

The only charging cable you’ll ever need. Unique 2-in-1 dual connector head design charges all Lightning and Type-C devices with one single cable, with a patented metal pin to seamlessly switch between connectors. Wide compatibility including iPhone, Smartphones, AirPods, MacBook, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Kindle, drones, etc. Supports high-speed Power Delivery charging up to 60W for Type-C laptops & fast-charges your iPhone up to 50% iPhone in under 30 mins.

