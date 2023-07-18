LEGO’s latest 501st Clone Trooper battle pack falls to $17 alongside other Star Wars kits

LEGO Star Wars army builders looking to grow their Clone legion are in luck today, as Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on the latest minifigure-packed kit. The new 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack was first released back on January 1, and now arrives on sale for the first time in over 3 months, dropping down to $16.99 at Amazon as well as Walmart. This is only the second offer to date at 15% off the usual $20 going rate. It comes within $2 of the all-time low, which was part of a May the 4th promotion.

As a follow up to the most popular LEGO Star Wars set of all-time (the original 501st Battle Pack from 2020), the new version arrives with some even more unique figures. Including a 501st Clone Specialist, 501st Officer, and a pair of matching Heavy Troopers, there are plenty of new prints to go alongside all-new elements like blue visors and a radar-like scope for the Specialist trooper. The main build of the battle pack is a fairly large piece of Republic artillery. It’s a fun looking build from the limited photos we have right now, and fits in with the assortment of included figures. We further break down what to expect in our announcement coverage, too. Head below for more.

Other LEGO Star Wars sets on sale

As far as the latest from LEGO Star Wars is concerned, we just got an official look at the upcoming Ghost and Phantom 2 set. Dropping later this fall in September, this will be the flagship kit from the Ahsoka Disney+ series with 1,394 pieces, five minifigures, and a $159.99 price tag that you can already secure your pre-order for.

As far as everything else coming out in 2023 from the LEGO Star Wars front, be sure to dive into our coverage from earlier in the year. While the Ghost we just mentioned gave us a first look at sets from the new Ahsoka series, there are some other LEGO kits from the show that we’re expecting to see hit store shelves right alongside it on September 1. There’s also the upcoming Republic Gunship and UCS Venator builds that are giving Clone Wars fans something to be excited above, all of which will be arriving before the end of the year.

More on the LEGO Star Wars Clone Battle Pack:

With this Star Wars building toy, kids build the Clone Squadron with 4 minifigures and an AV-7 anti-vehicle cannon to recreate The Clone Wars scenes. This LEGO Star Wars set includes 4 minifigures: an Officer, a Clone Specialist plus 2 Heavy Trooper minifigures, all with elements to design your very own scenes

