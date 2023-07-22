Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in blue hits $110 Amazon all-time low today

After launching the standard white Core edition pro controller back in September 2022, Microsoft released the more colorful versions of its latest Elite Series 2 gamepads with red and blue paint jobs. The latter of which has now hit its best price ever on Amazon. Regularly $130, you can now bring the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in blue home for $109.99 shipped. This is a solid 21% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. For comparison, it is also now undercutting the current $111 on the white model and the $127 going rate for the red variant. The Core models deliver a trimmed down and more affordable entry point into Microsoft’s current-generation pro-grade controllers with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. The expected custom button mapping options via the Xbox Accessories app can be saved within three recallable profiles alongside the up to 40-hour battery life. They might not have as many bells and whistles out of the box as the standard Elite Series 2, but they are also a more affordable way to score all of the aforementioned customization action. More details can be found in our hands-on review and down below.

Not impressed by the pro-grade Elite gamepads? Grab an 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox instead. Not only is it far less pricey, but it also provides custom button mapping, three profiles, and the ability to adjust the stick and trigger sensitivity. Just don’t expect to get something quite as pro-grade as the wireless Elite Series 2 gamepads at $25 here.

More of the latest form Xbox:

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!