Land Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini Keyboard for Mac on your desk at $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard for Mac at $79.99 shipped. Matching the second-best discount to date, today’s offer lands from the usual $100 going rate. It’s $20 off and comes within $7 of the all-time low set back in June. Logitech’s MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience. Head below for more.

Those who’d like to bring the flavor of a more mechanical typing experience to their desk will want to check out the offer we spotted to close out last week on the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini. This keyboard is seeing a rare discount down to $132, arriving with much of the same multi-device connectivity as the lead deal, just with a more satisfying typing experience in tow.

If you’re looking for an even more professional workstation upgrade, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene at the end of last month and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech found on the Master 3S above, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard features:

Perfect Stroke Typing with Smart Keys: Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. Compatibility: Compatible with Logi Bolt USB Receiver (not included) . Logi Bolt wireless products will not pair with other Logitech USB receivers. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!