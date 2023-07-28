Echelon EX-7s Smart Connect Fitness Bike with touchscreen hits new $530 Amazon low, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessEchelon
New lows From $400

We are now tracking some solid deal on the Peloton-alternative Echelon smart connected fitness bikes. First up, Amazon is the Echelon EX-7s Smart Connect Fitness Bike on sale for $545.50 $530.15 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $2,000, sold for as much for almost all of last year, and is now at the best price we can find. While we have seen it bouncing back and forth a couple times between around $700 at as much as $1,600 on Amazon this year, today’s price delivers a new Amazon all-time low. This model takes thing up a notch from some of the more affordable options on sale below with an integrated rotating 22-inch HD touchscreen. Allowing you to follow along with guided workouts on and off the bike, the display is joined by 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, a 6-inch lever to adjust the seat position, toe cages, padded handlebars, and a powder-coated frame for resistance to scratches. Be sure to swing by Connect the Watts to learn more about the Echelon experience and head below for additional deals. 

More Echelon connected deals:

While we are talking smart fitness gear, be sure to scope out the deals we spotted this morning on Fitbit Sense smartwatches. Marking a return of this year’s Prime Day discount, you can now score the Sense 2 down at $230 or the Versa 4 model at $170 shipped. Get a closer look at both options in today’s deal coverage

Echelon EX-7s Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Built with performance, flexibility, and durability in mind, the EX-7s is the bike for competitors at heart. Heavy-duty infrastructure, adjustable features, and a rotating 22” class HD touchscreen create a trifecta of unmatched versatility to raise the bar on every workout. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position fit any body – Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit – Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding – Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches – Padded handlebars are slip-resistant.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Echelon

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

REI launches up to $900 off Big e-Bike Sale in New Gree...
OtterBox 20% off back to school sitewide sale: Chargers...
Grow your own herbs, veggies, and flowers with an indoo...
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro falls to $40 (Reg. $199)
Neatly and safely stow your tech in Spigen’s orga...
MEATER smart thermometers with wooden cases start from ...
FUEL fabric-wrapped fold-up 3-in-1 travel charging stat...
9to5Toys Daily: July 28, 2023 – Save on Apple Watch U...
Load more...
Show More Comments