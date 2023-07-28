Echelon EX-7s Smart Connect Fitness Bike with touchscreen hits new $530 Amazon low, more

We are now tracking some solid deal on the Peloton-alternative Echelon smart connected fitness bikes. First up, Amazon is the Echelon EX-7s Smart Connect Fitness Bike on sale for $545.50 $530.15 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $2,000, sold for as much for almost all of last year, and is now at the best price we can find. While we have seen it bouncing back and forth a couple times between around $700 at as much as $1,600 on Amazon this year, today’s price delivers a new Amazon all-time low. This model takes thing up a notch from some of the more affordable options on sale below with an integrated rotating 22-inch HD touchscreen. Allowing you to follow along with guided workouts on and off the bike, the display is joined by 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, a 6-inch lever to adjust the seat position, toe cages, padded handlebars, and a powder-coated frame for resistance to scratches. Be sure to swing by Connect the Watts to learn more about the Echelon experience and head below for additional deals.

More Echelon connected deals:

While we are talking smart fitness gear, be sure to scope out the deals we spotted this morning on Fitbit Sense smartwatches. Marking a return of this year’s Prime Day discount, you can now score the Sense 2 down at $230 or the Versa 4 model at $170 shipped. Get a closer look at both options in today’s deal coverage.

Echelon EX-7s Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Built with performance, flexibility, and durability in mind, the EX-7s is the bike for competitors at heart. Heavy-duty infrastructure, adjustable features, and a rotating 22” class HD touchscreen create a trifecta of unmatched versatility to raise the bar on every workout. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position fit any body – Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit – Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding – Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches – Padded handlebars are slip-resistant.

